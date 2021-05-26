TWO dedicated pupils have received awards for contributions to their communities during lockdown after being nominated by their school.

Chloe Stephenson and Sophie Porteous, who both attend Longfield Academy, in Darlington, were presented with the Morrisons Little Sunshine Award after they each decided to use their time away from school to give something back to their communities.

Year 9 Sophie used the internet to source donations of food and made-up food parcels for the Great Aycliffe Cancer Support Group, which delivered them to ‘at risk’ families shielding from Covid-19.

She also helped to wrap more than 100 Christmas presents for children supported by ARCH North East, a Teesside charity that provides care and counselling to survivors of sexual assault.

Sophie said: “I just wanted to do something to help my community. Not everyone is as fortunate as us, so I did my best to try to ensure that other people can have a nice life.”

Chloe, who is in Year 8, earned her award by picking up litter for recycling around Darlington’s Thompson Street East after noticing how dirty the area was during a family walk.

She said: “There’s always litter around there and I just thought maybe we could tidy it up a bit. I asked my mum, and together we worked for around three hours, and filled up a few big bin bags.

“We wanted to try to keep it a nice place for walking – if we don’t all do our part, it’s just going to get worse.”

The pair were each presented with an award certificate, a box of chocolates, and a book token by Claire Hunter, community champion for Darlington’s Morrisons store.

Claire said: “Morrisons launched the Little Sunshine Awards this year to recognise the good works performed by school-age children around the country during the Covid-19 crisis, and we’ve been very proud to see how our communities have come together over the last year.

“The contributions made by young people often go overlooked, and given how they all have had a very tough time during lockdown, we thought it was important for their good efforts to be recognised.”

Nick Lindsay, head teacher of Longfield Academy, said: “Sophie and Chloe are excellent ambassadors for Longfield, and brilliant examples of the commitment to the community – both at home and at school – that we try to foster here.

“We’d also like to say a huge thank you to Claire for visiting the school to recognise Sophie and Chloe’s fantastic work in such a lovely manner.

“As a school, we could not be prouder of the girls for their selfless acts of kindness. I very much hope their efforts will inspire others to follow their example and give back to their communities.”