THESE were the postcodes that reported Covid deaths last month - as latest numbers show that deaths have dropped significantly.

A total of 21 out of 172 postcode areas across the North East and North Yorkshire recorded new Covid-19 deaths throughout the whole of April.

The figures, which show how many deaths have taken place in County Durham, Darlington, Teesside and North Yorkshire, are from March 2020 to April 2021.

In the last month County Durham saw among the region's largest decrease in fatalities with eight reported, compared to 32 the month before.

Meanwhile in Darlington, the town recorded two further deaths in April - notably lower than figures recorded in March with seven deaths.

It was a similar situation on Teesside, where ten deaths were recorded across Hartlepool, Stockton, Middlesbrough and Redcar - compared to 43 in March.

All other parts of the region recorded notable decreases in deaths attributed to the Covid pandemic - a sign that the vaccine and restrictions are working.

In England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics have been recording deaths where Covid has been mentioned on an individual's death certificate.

Those deaths have either been caused by Covid or where the virus has been deemed a 'contributing factor' in someone's death.

But to give you the latest picture of how the virus has affected your area, we've analysed and published the wards of every Covid-related death in our region.

All deaths include fatalities that have taken place in hospitals, care homes, at home, communal settings and 'elsewhere.'

All Covid-19 related deaths in County Durham

Ouston & Beamish - 15 (none last month)

Pelton & Perkinsville - 22 (none last month)

Chester-le-Street North - 19 (none last month)

Chester-le-Street Town & Pelton Fell - 29 (none last month)

Chester-le-Street South & East - 14 (none last month)

Great Lumley & Bournmoor - 19 (none last month)

Sacriston - 9 (none last month)

Burnopfield - 19 (none last month)

Benfieldside, Hamsterley & Medomsley - 27 (none last month)

Stanley North & East - 39 (2 last month)

Catchgate & Dipton - 17 (1 last month)

Stanley South - 39 (none last month)

Stanley West & Annfield Plain - 20 (none last month)

Consett - 30 (none last month)

Delves Lane & Leadgate - 32 (none last month)

Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill - 20 (2 last month)

Lanchester - 14 (none last month)

Langley Park & Satley - 20 (none last month)

Newton Hall & Brasside - 16 (none last month)

Pity Me & Framwellgate Moor - 20 (none last month)

Bearpark & Witton Gilbert - 13 (none last month)

Sherburn & West Rainton - 18 (none last month)

Belmont & Carrville - 14 (none last month)

Gilesgate & Old Durham - 7 (none last month)

Durham City - 20 (none last month)

Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross & Langley Moor - 28 (none last month)

Esh Winning & Ushaw Moor - 14 (none last month)

Brandon & Brancepeth - 28 (none last month)

High Shincliffe & Bowburn - 17 (none last month)

Coxhoe & Quarrington Hill - 18 (none last month)

Seaham Northlea & Westlea - 24 (none last month)

Seaham Central & South - 36 (none last month)

Murton North & Parkside - 37 (none last month)

South Murton & South Hetton - 15 (none last month)

Easington & Hawthorn - 7 (none last month)

Peterlee East - 27 (none last month)

Shotton & Haswell - 14 (none last month)

Horden - 24 (none last month)

Peterlee West - 15 (none last month)

Peterlee South - 14 (none last month)

Blackhall - 36 (none last month)

Thornley & Wheatley Hill - 31 (none last month)

Wingate & Castle Eden - 14 (none last month)

Tudhoe Grange - 7 (none last month)

Trimdon & Fishburn - 13 (none last month)

Spennymoor East & Ferryhill West - 12 (none last month)

Ferryhill East & Cornforth - 21 (1 last month)

Spennymoor West - 8 (none last month)

Chilton - 17 (none last month)

Sedgefield & Bishop Middleham - 14 (none last month)

Shildon - 41 (2 last month)

Newton Aycliffe North - 29 (none last month)

Newton Aycliffe West - 17 (none last month)

Newton Aycliffe East - 18 (1 last month)

Newton Aycliffe South - 14 (1 last month)

Evenwood, Cockfield & Staindrop - 24 (none last month)

Upper Teesdale - 7 (none last month)

Barnard Castle - 21 (none last month)

Stanhope & Weardale - 18 (1 last month)

Crook North & Tow Low - 17 (none last month)

Crook South - 23 (none last month)

Coundon North - 21 (none last month)

Bishop Auckland North & Coundon Grange - 25 (none last month)

Bishop Auckland Central & West - 46 (1 last month)

Saint Helen Auckland & West Auckland - 10 (none last month)

Bishop Auckland South - 15 (1 last month)

Total: 1,349 (8 last month)

All Covid-19 related deaths in Darlington

Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge - 5 (none last month)

Harrowgate Hill - 3 (none last month)

Whinfield - 12 (none last month)

Rise Carr - 22 (none last month)

Haughton Le Skerne - 28 (1 last month)

Cockerton & Hopetown - 15 (none last month)

Pierremont - 7 (none last month)

Central Darlington - 10 (none last month)

Albert Hill & Red Hall - 16 (1 last month)

College & Park West - 22 (none last month)

Hummersknott - 31 (none last month)

Bank Top - 48 (2 last month)

Firthmoor - 8 (none last month)

Park East - 5 (none last month)

Middleton & Hurworth - 12 (4 last month)

Total: 244 (2 last month)

All Covid-19 related deaths in Stockton

Billingham North & Wolviston - 13 (none last month)

Billingham Central - 21 (none last month)

Billingham East & Haverton Hill - 15 (none last month)

Billingham South - 18 (none last month)

Billingham West, Stillington & Longnewton - 18 (none last month)

Norton North - 11 (none last month)

Norton High Street - 8 (none last month)

Roseworth - 27 (none last month)

Hardwick & Salters Lane - 20 (none last month)

Norton South - 19 (none last month)

Rimswell & Bishopsgarth - 11 (none last month)

Eastbourne & Newham Grange - 19 (none last month)

Elm Tree & Grangefield - 21 (1 last month)

Central Stockton, Portrack & Low Hartburn - 42 (1 last month)

Fairfield - 23 (1 last month)

Hartburn - 10 (none last month)

Thornaby North - 22 (1 last month)

Thornaby Mandale - 17 (none last month)

Thornaby Village - 20 (none last month)

Thornaby South - 21 (none last month)

Eaglescliffe - 21 (1 last month)

Ingleby Barwick East & Hilton - 3 (none last month)

Ingleby Barwick West - 21 (none last month)

Yarm - 16 (none last month)

Total: 438 (5 last month)

All Covid-19 related deaths in Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough Central - 24 (none last month)

North Ormesby & Brambles - 15 (1 last month)

Ayresome - 13 (1 last month)

Berwick Hills - 42 (none last month)

Linthorpe East & Albert Park - 15 (none last month)

Park Vale - 24 (none last month)

Thorntree - 21 (none last month)

Newport & Maze Park - 9 (none last month)

Linthorpe West - 15 (none last month)

Park End - 9 (none last month)

Beechwood & James Cook - 26 (none last month)

Acklam - 12 (none last month)

Kader - 15 (1 last month)

Easterside - 17 (none last month)

Trimdon - 9 (none last month)

Marton West - 10 (none last month)

Stainton & Hemlington - 29 (none last month)

Coulby Newham - 37 (none last month)

Nunthorpe & Marton East - 23 (none last month)

Total: 365 (3 last month)

All Covid-19 related deaths in Redcar and Cleveland

Redcar Town & Coatham - 24 (none last month)

Redcar Lakes North - 12 (none last month)

Dormanstown - 5 (none last month)

Redcar East - 18 (none last month)

Redcar Lakes South - 25 (none last month)

Marske - 21 (none last month)

Saltburn - 34 (none last month)

Grangetown - 10 (none last month)

Brotton - 6 (none last month)

Eston - 32 (none last month)

Skelton - 7 (none last month)

Loftus & Skinningrove - 12 (none last month)

Bankfields - 4 (none last month)

Boosbeck, Lingdale & Easington - 11 (none last month)

Guisborough North - 28 (1 last month)

Guisborough West - 13 (none last month)

Guisborough Outer & Upleatham - 13 (none last month)

Ormesby - 15 (none last month)

South Bank & Teesville - 25 (none last month)

Total: 315 (1 last month)

All Covid-19 related deaths in Hartlepool

Clavering - 22 (none last month)

Headland & West View - 35 (none last month)

Jesmond - 22 (none last month)

Harbour & Victoria - 8 (none last month)

Wooler Road - 21 (none last month)

Old Town & Grange - 16 (none last month)

Foggy Furze - 9 (none last month)

Rift House & Summerhill - 21 (none last month)

Rossmere & Mill - 23 (none last month)

Seaton Carew - 22 (none last month)

Owton Manor - 20 (1 last month)

The Fens, Elwick & Hart - 31 (none last month)

Total: 250 (1 last month)

All Covid-19 related deaths in Richmondshire, North Yorkshire

North Richmondshire - 12 (none last month)

Richmond Town - 17 (none last month)

Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale - 18 (none last month)

Catterick Garrison & Colburn - 24 (none last month)

Upper Dales - 3 (none last month)

Leyburn, Middleham & Tunstall - 8 (1 last month)

Total: 82 (1 last month)

All Covid-19 related deaths in Hambleton, North Yorkshire

Great Ayton & Stokesley - 19 (none last month)

Rudby & Ingleby - 9 (none last month)

Brompton, Appleton & Thimbleby - 10 (none last month)

Northallerton - 40 (none last month)

Northallerton South & Leeming Bar - 24 (none last month)

Bedale & Snape - 12 (none last month)

Leeming, Pickhill & Thornton - 3 (none last month)

Thirsk North - 17 (none last month)

Thirsk South & Coxwold - 14 (1 last month)

Easingwold & Stillington - 9 (1 last month)

Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf - 2 (none last month)

Total: 159 (2 last month)