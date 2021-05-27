A BISHOP Auckland retail park could see the construction of three units and possibly a Greggs according to plans submitted to Durham County Council.

The site, which sits within Bishop Auckland Retail Park in the St Helen Auckland area, is currently unused and has seen anti-social behaviour, fly tipping and illegal temporary occupation.

The Planning Statement says this has led "to financial and security problems for the land owner."

The development could see the construction of three units, one of which has been secured as a trade counter use.

Discussions are ongoing with other trade counter operators for the other units and a proposed business that specialises in car servicing and tyre and exhaust repairs and replacements.

There could also be the construction of an eatery and according to the Planning Statement: "discussions are underway with an occupier to run the unit as a food and drink outlet selling hot and cold sandwiches, snacks and drinks."

According to a consultee comment attached to the planning application from Rob Yorke, managing director of Tees Craft Engineering, the eatery could become a Greggs or a Pizza Hut.

He said: "I am very supportive of this application having met with the developer and discussed this project.

"Included is a pre-let to tool-station, and an eatery with interest from Greggs and Pizza Hut Delivery.

"The scheme will attract approximately 32 full-time equivalent jobs."

The site could see 24 car parking spaces and delivery areas situated towards the centre of the site.

The planning statement concludes that the "proposed development successfully meets all relevant national and local planning policy.

"The site presents a sustainable location for development making use of vacant brownfield land and could improve the quality and range of services provided in St Helen Auckland.

"The development could increase employment opportunities and expenditure in the local economy."

The planning application can still be viewed and commented on via the Durham County Council website.