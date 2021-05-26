VIRTUAL cookery demonstrations, arts and crafts sessions and fun ideas to try at home are just some of the free activities on offer for County Durham families this half-term.
Durham County Council’s Fun and Food programme provides activities with healthy food during the school holidays when it can sometimes be a struggle for families to keep youngsters fed and entertained.
The council invited schools, voluntary and community sector organisations to apply for funding through its 14 Area Action Partnerships (AAP) to deliver Fun and Food activities over the May half-term from May 31 to June 4. A total of £47,167 was awarded to support 47 projects across the county.
There will be a mixture of virtual and face-to-face sessions on offer, along with home activity packs. All activities will be delivered in a Covid-secure way in line with current guidelines.
A grant of £970, allocated through the 3 Towns AAP, will allow ATOMS Education Community Interest Company to provide 40 educational activity packs and video session to families in the Crook, Willington and Tow Law areas.
Each pack will consist of a healthy cookery kit, along with an art, science or music activity, with all materials included.
There will also be suggested workouts, yoga exercises and dance routines, and each child will receive a healthy dessert or piece of fruit.
