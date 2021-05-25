ONE of the region’s most loved country parks welcomed back children from a nearby primary school to take part in a day of outdoor educational activities after more than a year of restrictions.

Pupils at Sedgefield Primary School enjoyed den building, pond dipping, orienteering, minibeast hunts, fire lighting and a Gruffalo-inspired story trail in the first educational programme at Hardwick Park, in County Durham, since March 2020.

Deputy headteacher Samantha Smith said the event on Monday had been uplifting for all involved. “Making the most of our local environment has been something the children have been encouraged to do throughout lockdown. It has really supported their mental health and wellbeing,” she said.

“Today’s wide range of exciting activities has been a whole school celebration of that and we are very grateful to have Hardwick Park on our doorstep.”

Durham County Council’s Park and Countryside Service offers a broad programme of educational activities at Hardwick Park that inspire an understanding of the natural world and local heritage.

Louise Porter, parks and countryside education officer, said: “Learning outside the classroom has never been more important as a way to support children as they re-engage with each other and the world around them.”

Mrs Smith’s year five pupils took part in a range of survival activities including fire building and den making.

Nine-year-old Annabel Woods said: “It allowed me to be creative and think how I can survive in the outdoors if I was ever stranded.”

“Classmate Lewis Darnton, 10, added: “We haven't had a school trip in well over a year, so it was great to be together in the open and have an adventure.”