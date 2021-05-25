A MAN has been jailed for six years and three months after changing his plea and admitting an offence of attempted rape.

Ryan Metcalfe initially pleaded not guilty to the allegation when it was put to him at a plea hearing on his first appearance at Durham Crown Court, on Friday November 20, last year.

It related to an incident at a house in South Durham, on Tuesday October 20, also last year.

While at the address he was said to have forced himself onto the victim, who, after a struggle, managed to free herself before running outside, in a bolt for safety.

Metcalfe then tried to drag the woman back inside, while also kicking her, but he eventually gave up when the brave victim continued to put up resistance during the struggle.

He then fled the house, leaving his clothes inside the property.

But closed-circuit television footage, gathered by the investigating officers, picked up Metcalfe making his getaway, leaving the street, at the time of the incident.

The 24-year-old defendant, of Brooklands, Bishop Auckland, was due to stand trial at the court, in mid-March this year.

Due to a lack of court availability, the case came out of the list and was rescheduled to begin today.

But, appearing at the court for a pre-trial further case management hearing at the court, earlier this month, he changed his plea and admitted the attempted rape.

He was sentenced to a total of 75 months imprisonment by Judge Ray Singh, with a £190 statutory court surcharge.

Metcalfe was also made subject of both registration requirements, as a sex offender, and a restraining order, to avoid contact or approaches to the victim, “until further order”, or, effectively, “indefinitely”.

Speaking after the case, PC Joshua Chew, of Bishop Auckland CID, praised the stoic resistance of the victim in the case.

“She exhibited great bravery fighting off an attacker who was much larger and physically stronger than her.

“We’re proud of her sheer determination, which has allowed for a successful prosecution.”

He urged anyone who has experienced sexual violence at any time in their life, to contact police via 101, or 999 in an emergency.