A MAN torched his own car parked outside the home he shared with his partner, while in a drunken rage, a court was told.

Due to the ferocity of the blaze, started with petrol poured from a chain saw, near neighbours had to be evacuated from their homes, amid fears that sparks may lead to it spreading to their properties and risk a possible gas blast due to the proximity of supply pipes.

Durham Crown Court heard that the blaze burned out Shaun Almond’s own Toyota Rav-4, parked in the street outside his partner’s home in Walker Street, Bowburn, on March 31.

But it also caused minor damage to nearby properties in the terraced street, including cracking of windows, and damage to a gas supply pipe which had to be made safe by gas engineers.

Nicholas Lane, prosecuting, said the couple had been in a relationship for only a few months, after his partner moved up to live with Almond in Stranraer, Scotland, in October.

Several weeks later they made the mutual decision to move to her address in Bowburn and, initially, Almond’s partner said everything was fine.

But Mr Lane said as time went on she noticed a change in his behaviour, as he drank more frequently and became more argumentative.

The court heard Almond was arrested after struggling with police having been pulled up for drink driving, in December, prior to the recent arson incident.

Almond, 47, admitted reckless arson, driving with excess alcohol, resisting arrest and assaulting an emergency worker.

Vic Laffey, mitigating, said Almond kept out of trouble for almost a decade until his return from Scotland to be with his partner in County Durham.

But it brought back “unhappy memories” of living in the area from his “unhappy childhood” and, “things began to unravel pretty quickly”.

Mr Laffey said it reached the point where he, “managed to cause complete mayhem in the street”, caused by his excessive drinking.

Judge James Adkin said apart from destroying his own car, Almond, “caused a significant risk of serious physical harm” to neighbours and their properties at a time children were in the street.

He imposed a 45-month prison sentence and banned Almond from driving for three years and ten months.