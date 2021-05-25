A VETERAN is taking up a national military charity's challenge by taking part in RAFA Rides 2021.
Phil Chinery, from Darlington, will be cycling 75 miles to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association, the charity that supports the wellbeing of RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families.
Mr Chinery who is vice chair of the Crook and District branch of the RAF Association and former member of the Royal Observer Corps. He will be undertaking the ride on a static bike outside the Spitfire Club in Crook on Saturday June 5 from 10:30 am as part of the RAFA Rides 2021 event.
He will be joining cyclists from around the world, in this virtual event to clock up 24901 miles, the world's circumference.
RAFA, which in a typical year provides friendship, help and support to over 85,000 people, needed the public's support more than ever.
He said: “Covid-19 has made these last 15 months tough for all charities, not least as they have had to help thousands of additional people struggling from the effects of the pandemic.
“I feel it is vital to fundraise for the RAF Association so they can go on helping veterans and other members of the RAF family in need.”
To donate visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/phil-rafarides2021