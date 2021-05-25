ONE of Durham University’s most popular visitor attractions has re-opened to the public with a new exhibition – Lu Xun’s Legacy: Print Making in Modern China.

To celebrate its re-opening, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, visitors to the Oriental Museum are being offered free entry to explore the delights within.

Its new exhibition, Lu Xun’s Legacy: Print Making in Modern China, celebrates the extraordinary range and versatility of style, technique and aesthetic expression in modern Chinese prints.

Arguably one of the most important cultural figures of 20th century China, Lu Xun was a leading left-wing writer and printmaker and a passionate critic of the cultural and political conditions in early 20th century China.

Lu Xun transformed the neglected art of woodblock printing, invented in China more than 1000 years earlier, making the woodblock print a weapon for social change and national resistance.

This retrospective includes 53 prints drawn from the collections of the Muban Educational Trust, chosen from every decade since Lu Xun founded the Modern Woodcut Movement in the 1930s.

The exhibition explores artistic trends, political conflict and technical innovations.

Its four sections aim to connect history with the contemporary and message with style and technique.

The Oriental Museum has been closed to the public since the start of the first lockdown in March 2020.

During this time, staff have been carrying out improvements and working tirelessly to ensure the necessary safety measures are in place to be able to welcome back visitors.

Visitors are required to pre-book a two hour timeslot and follow newly implemented safety measures to ensure the museum remains Covid-secure.

Rachel Barclay, Curator of Durham University’s Oriental Museum, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Muban Educational Trust to bring this wonderful exhibition to Durham.

“It is an opportunity for our visitors to enjoy some superb artworks and to learn more about this extraordinary man and his influence on modern China.”

The Oriental Museum, which is part of Durham University and is situated on Elvet Hill, Durham, is the only museum in the north of the UK dedicated to the art and archaeology of the Orient.

The collections cover the cultures of China, Japan, Korea, India, the Near and Middle East, and North Africa.

In 2008, the Chinese and Ancient Egyptian collections were awarded ‘Designated Status’ in recognition of their national and international importance.

It re-opened last week with free entry to visitors, in line with the Government’s social contact limits rule of six or two households, up to a maximum of six per booking.

Opening times are 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm, Saturday to Sunday.

It remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to allow staff to continue their university teaching commitments.

The Museum of Archaeology remains closed following roofing repairs at Palace Green Library and Durham Castle remains closed with the aim to re-open in summer.

For details of the museum, including bookings and visitor information, visit its website www.durham.ac.uk/oriental.museum