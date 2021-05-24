A TRAIN has been damaged in a collision with cows that had got onto the track.
The incident happened between Durham and Darlington today.
An LNER spokesperson, said: “Due to damage to one of our trains as a result of animals on the railway between Durham and Darlington there are currently some delays and cancellations to our services. Customers onboard the affected train have been safely transferred onto another train to continue their journeys. The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority. We apologise to anyone who has been inconvenienced.”
Managing Director of LNER, David Horne Tweeted: "Sincere apologies to our customers delayed on the 0526 Stirling-London King’s Cross service this morning (0802 departure from Newcastle).
"This picture shows the damage to the front of the train caused by cows on the line. Thank you for your patience, sincere apologies."