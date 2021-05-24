THREE woman hikers who sparked an all night search and rescue operation when they were reported missing have been found safe and well.
The women, all in their mid-50s, travelled to Midleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham, yesterday morning to walk a route which took in High and Low Force.
Having arrived in the area at about 10am, the women, all described as keen walkers with appropriate kit and clothing, had been expected to return at about 5.30pm.
But the alarm was raised when they did not do so.
Durham police issued an appeal to people who were in the area yesterday and a search operation, including police officers and volunteers from Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team, went out to look for them.
In the early hours of this morning, Durham Police confirmed that the three women had been located.
A spokesperson said: "The three missing walkers have been located safe and well after an all night search by officers, and volunteers from Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team.
"Thankyou to everyone who shared our appeal."
