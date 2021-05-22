A FINANCIER leading the regeneration of the former County Durham mining town has been celebrated for his kindness.
Jonathan Ruffer, whose Auckland Project is transforming Bishop Auckland, was ranked third on the Sunday Times Giving List with £62 million gifted in 2020.
The Sunday Times ranking sets the sums donated or raised for charity against the Rich List wealth valuation for those individuals or families.
Coronavirus has fuelled the giving spree, and the Giving List recorded nine donations of more than £100 million and 71 gave at least £10 million – up from 42.
Some £520 million of donations covered pandemic-related causes, including PPE, community support and helping to plug the cumulative £10 billion funding gap in the finances of charities around the country.
England football star Marcus Rashford topped the list in a record-breaking year for donations.
The Manchester United striker has become the youngest person to top the philanthropy list by raising £20 million in donations.
