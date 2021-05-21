A PENSIONER has been targeted by burglars who stole a piece of jewellery worth hundreds.
Police officers said a necklace was stolen from an elderly woman's address in Evenwood, Bishop Auckland on Sunday, May 2.
The suspect entered the house and once inside removed the silver Links of London necklace before making off from the scene.
Officers said the necklace is valued at around £790.
Police are now appealing for information in the hopes of recovering the necklace.
Anyone with any information in relation to the burglary or location of the necklace is asked to contact officer Bibby from Bishop Auckland Police on non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number CRI00332875.
Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111 or submit information online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form