A MAN has been fined after he admitted in court that he kept his County Durham takeaway shop open outside of permitted licensed hours.

A warning letter was sent to Rabaz Raza in March 2020 to warn him that Pizza Time, in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland, which he ran, did not have a licence to operate between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

However, on 29 May 2020, an email was received by Durham County Council’s licensing enforcement team with a statement from Durham Constabulary advising that an officer had attended Pizza Time on 13 March, 16 May and 22 May after 11pm and the shop had been open and serving customers.

An offence letter was sent to Raza and he was invited to attend an interview, but no response was received. He was then charged with carrying out a licensable activity from premises at Pizza Time otherwise than in accordance with an authorisation.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court. In mitigation, Raza said he did not have day-to-day control of the premises and it was his business partner who kept the shop open after hours. Magistrates fined Raza, of Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland, £150 while he was also ordered to pay £85 legal costs, £85 investigation costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Owen Cleugh, Durham County Council’s public protection manager, said: “It is vitally important that all licensed premises comply with their timings and conditions as they are set to promote the four licensing objectives.

"Any premises that operates outside of what has been agreed risks undermining these objectives and increases the potential for crime and disorder and public nuisance, while it also risks public safety and the protection of children from harm.

“We want to work with all businesses in assisting them in complying with the law, but we hope that this prosecution serves as a warning that we will take action when licensing laws are not followed.”