A PROBE into controversial plans linked to a new multi-million pound council HQ is expected to last until July.
A public inquiry into Durham County Council’s application to strip a former coach park at the Sands, in Durham City, of its protected ‘common land’ status started late last month (April 27).
But despite hearing evidence from supporters and objectors for five full days, it is expected proceedings will continue for at least a sixth, with a seventh day also allocated, if needed.
Following the latest session heard last Wednesday, May 12, bosses had hoped to be able to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
However, issues related to streaming proceedings, which are being held remotely, over YouTube to allow the public to observe, mean it has had to be pushed back.
Instead, the inquiry, led by government inspector Edward Cousins, will restart on Thursday, July 1.
If, after this, a further day is needed to conclude, it will be adjourned once more, resuming on Wednesday, July 7.
