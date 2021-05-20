VANDALS have broken into a football club stealing and damaging equipment.
Police are appealing for information after the building within the grounds of Willington Football Club was burgled.
The incident is believed to have happened between Friday, May 14 and Thursday, May 20.
As a result of the burglary, the football club is unable to prepare their facilities to accommodate upcoming fixtures until these items are replaced.
Anyone with any information or CCTV which may be relevant, should contact police officer 2962 Morris, from Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference CRI00334682.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.