A BANNED driver crossed grassed areas and pedestrian walkways in a bid to escape police in a car bearing false registration plates.

During the six-minute pursuit Paul Richardson travelled at speeds of up to 60-miles per hour in 30-limit residential streets of Peterlee, both on and off road.

The serial driving offender was in a Volkswagen Bora which police national computer checks revealed was carrying the registration plate for a Vauxhall Corsa.

He was seen at the wheel wearing a blue baseball cap, with two passengers, near the junction of Willerby Grove and Burnhope Way, Peterlee, at 2.30pm on March 25.

Annelise Haugstad, prosecuting, told Durham Crown Court other police vehicles were directed to the car, but Richardson made no attempt to stop, turning onto a grass bank and footpath, driving around an elderly pedestrian.

The chase took in Acre Rigg Road, near a school, York Road, Lowhills Road and Essington Way, where Richardson performed dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

He came to a halt in a dead end in Bruce Place, abandoning the car, fleeing on foot.

When arrested he made no comment and checks revealed he was disqualified.

Miss Haugstad said the registration plate for the Bora was not only from another vehicle but was also altered with a marker pen.

Richardson, 34, of Monument Terrace, Penshaw, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, but only on the day of his scheduled trial.

The court heard his 55 convictions for 121 offences, many for driving matters.

Jo Kidd, in mitigation, conceded it was, “a bad case, but not the worst of its kind”, as no-one was hurt and there was no collision.

She added: “He was driving in an incident in which he sought to help a friend.”

Judge Ray Singh pointed to six previous cases of dangerous driving, ten of driving while disqualified and seven of aggravated vehicle taking on Richardson’s record.

“It’s littered with such offences of someone who doesn’t give a damn about court orders. You have been told you can’t drive and you don’t care.

“It’s regrettable the maximum sentence is only two years, wholly pitiful, but my hands are tied to some extent.”

Imposing an 18-month prison sentence, he also banned Richardson from driving for a further 18 months.