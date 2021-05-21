SEA Cadets have turned their eye to river pollution and litter picked a popular spot using a giant paddleboard.

Rising water levels and the popularity of Chester-le-Street’s Riverside Park has resulted in litter collecting in the River Wear, cadet leaders say.

Armed with bags and litter picks, senior cadets went to clean the river up using a giant stand-up paddleboard.

Commanding officer Carl Griffiths said: "While the cadets were out doing their normal kayaking and paddleboard training over the last few weeks, they noticed the large number of litter lining the banks, likely left over from high flood water.

"As our unit paddle instructor is a big advocate of education about clean and safe waterways, he proposed the excellent idea to combine the learning of paddleboard skills with a litter pick, using a huge ‘mega SUP’.

Chester-le-Street sea cadets on a giant paddle board on the River Wear

"This promotes teamwork, paddle skills and provides a stable platform to carry a storage bin to put the litter in.

"The idea was put to the cadets that were boating that evening, and they were raring to go. Afterwards, the cadets were very proud of what they have achieved, and now more water based litter pick sessions are planned."

READ MORE: Decades-old glass Lucozade bottle found in Darlington ditch

The Sea Cadets have been by the river for almost 80 years, with cadets ranging in age from 10 to 18 years old.

They are taught about water safety, environmental impact, and the issues that can arise from things such as water pollution.

Chester-le-Street sea cadets on a giant paddle board on the River Wear

Jo Davison, whose child attends the club, said: "Not only do they get to enjoy themselves paddling, they get to help the local environment as it reduces the risk of flooding in urban areas and improves the habitat for aquatic plants and animals.

"They are quite aware of plastics and are making people aware of it."