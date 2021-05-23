A PROPOSAL for the construction of two semi-detached dwellings on a Chester-le-Street road was submitted to Durham County Council this week.
The work could see the buildings being constructed on a residential garden joined to Lime Cottages on Waldridge Road in Waldridge, Chester-le-Street.
The site is currently being used to keep poultry and cats.
The Design and Access Statement says: “The site lies in the village envelope and would not be an intrusion into the open countryside.
“Access to the site is directly off the adopted highway to the front and there is an existing 12 foot timber gate.”
The statement concludes that “the site is a natural infill development on a residential garden and can be regarded as a wind fall site, which ties in well with the existing residential development within the village.
“It is not often that this sort of planning opportunity arises and this would not create a precedent from a planning stand point and therefore should be supported.”
The planning application can be viewed and commented on by the public on the Durham County Council website.