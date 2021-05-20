LNER has said that cracks were identified in a 'small number' of its trains following reports of the problem in some Hitachi trains earlier this month.

The rail operator, which runs between the North-East, Yorkshire and London, made the comments as it said its Azuma trains continue to be inspected daily.

It also said it had re-instated an InterCity 225 train to help ensure services were "fully covered" by any disruption as a result.

In a statement on Wednesday, LNER said it was currently running 85 per cent of its usual timetable, which allows for ongoing engineering work on the East Coast Upgrade.

It said: "One InterCity 225 train is in traffic to ensure services are fully covered, and a small number of services have run in altered formations.

"All trains continue to be thoroughly inspected daily before they leave the depot.

"Trains will only re-enter service if they meet agreed safety criteria, and this includes a small number of trains that have been found to have cracks where the yaw damper connects to the bolster bracket.

"Over time, trains will be subject to a Forward Repair Plan, which will ensure the long-term continued safe running of the fleet.

"Customers are reminded to check lner.co.uk for the latest updates and information before they travel, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The rail operator was last week forced to reduce services after cracks were identified under carriages of the Newton Aycliffe-built, Hitachi Class 800s.

At the time the model also operated by GWR in the south of the country had been taken out of service and inspected for precautionary checks.

This week, LNER confirmed it was able to step up its services after the fault was deemed not to pose a safety a risk.

At the time David Horne, LNER managing director, said safety remained the company's "top priority," while praising customers for their patience.

He said: “I would like to thank our customers for their understanding over the past week and I am pleased we have since been able to step up our services.

"We continue to work together as an industry on the recovery plan for any affected trains, with all trains being checked before they leave the depot. Safety remains our top priority.”

Hitachi this week apologised to passengers and train companies, adding in a statement that some trains have returned to service after being checked.