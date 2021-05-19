A COLLEGE will cover students' travel costs for the next academic year ensuring money is not a barrier to learning.

All 16 to 19-year-olds on full time courses who live more than three miles from New College Durham, Durham, will be able to apply for a bus pass which allows them to travel to and from College using Go North East or Arriva bus services.

Andy Broadbent, principal and chief executive, said: “At New College Durham, we believe everyone has the right to a first-class education. Money should not be a barrier to learning.

"Without the scheme many young people could not afford to travel to College. During the pandemic, many people have suffered financially so it is even more vital to continue with the scheme for the next academic year.”

A student bus pass to travel in County Durham costs around £70 a month, so having funded travel can make a huge difference to many students.

Kaitlyn Ramsay is studying A-Level Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at the College. She said:

“It’s really great having a student bus pass. It has made me feel more independent and less reliant on others. It makes travelling so much easier and simpler.”

Students can find out more about the scheme online at https://www.newcollegedurham.ac.uk/full-time-further-education/studying-further-education/rewards/flex-and-travel/. Applications open on 24 June 2021.

To qualify for travel support students must be aged 16 or over but under 19 on 31 August 2021, enrolled on a full-time course and live at least 3 miles from the College. Full details, including terms and conditions relating to the scheme, are available on www.newdur.ac.uk.