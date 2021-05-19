A TERMINALLY-ill woman who was victim of an alleged fraud has seen her garden renovated after the police and community rallied together to help her.

The woman of Seaham, County Durham, had hoped to enjoy her garden this Spring, but was unable to work on it due to her declining health, prompting her to seek assistance on social media.

A Sunderland landscaper took on the job, but despite collecting over £2,000 from the homeowner, the garden remained neglected.

While enquiries into the alleged fraud were being carried out, a team of officers from Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team and generous members of the community took matters into their own hands, setting about renovating the garden in their own free time.

Enlisting the help of local businesses to supply materials and specialist services, the garden received a full makeover spanning paving, fencing and plumbing.

Seaham’s own "Ground Force" treated the garden to new turf, an outside tap to keep the grass watered, and all new planters and solar lights.

PC Rob Milliken even gave the old garden furniture a makeover, sanding it down and re-staining it so that the homeowner and her family would have somewhere nice to sit and enjoy the good weather.

Inspector Joanne Malkin said: “This case has really pulled at the heartstrings of the team, and we were determined to do what we could to make things better for the family, who I’m thrilled to say are delighted with the result.

“Everybody pulled together, and what we’ve achieved here reminds us of why we came into policing in the first place, and what a remarkable community it is that we serve.”

Seaham Neighbourhood Policing Team have thanked Maxwell’s of Peterlee; James Burrell Builders Merchants of Sunderland; Shaw Trust of Seaham; John Purvis - Byron Place Shopping Centre Management; Morrisons of Dalton Park, Wilkinsons of Byron Place; David Smith Building Merchants; Steven Walker and Dent Skip Hire.

A 25-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with the incident and charged with fraud by false representation. He will appear at Durham Crown Court on June 15.