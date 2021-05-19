THREE brothers have been sentenced to prison following a vicious assault on New Year’s Day.

Sean Riley, Ethan Smith and Jason Smith were each handed a prison sentence of six years and 11 months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm at court yesterday.

On January 1, 2021, the trio stopped a moving taxi on Dodds Close, in Wheatley Hill and dragged the victim, who was a passenger, from the vehicle into the street.

They then repeatedly struck the victim with a weapon, causing a broken jaw and eye socket, then fled the scene leaving the victim laying in a pool of blood.

Quick-thinking neighbours who heard the attack swiftly rang emergency services and the victim was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Sean, 28, Ethan, 20 and Jason, 22, from Wheatley Hill appeared at Durham Crown Court on Monday, May 17 and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Thubron, who led the investigation said: “This was a short lived but vicious attack which took place in broad daylight and in full view of members of the public.

“The victim was kicked, punched and repeatedly hit with a weapon, then left on the kerbside with significant injuries. “The quick response of paramedics and extensive hospital treatment meant the victim survived, but with the level of violence used this could so easily have been worse.

DCI Thubron added: “The assault was the conclusion to an earlier violent incident inside a property in Wheatley Hill and both alcohol and drugs were believed to have played a part in the events. “The assault was planned as retribution, weapons were used and both Ethan and Jason Smith quickly fled County Durham leading to an extensive manhunt and prolonged police presence in the village while the enquiry continued. A number of young people’s lives have now been ruined.

“Violence on the streets and drug supply is something that we will not tolerate, we want to work with communities to make them a safe place and I would urge anybody with information about violent crime and drug supply to report their concerns via 101."