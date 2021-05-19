SEVEN pet rats abandoned in a rat cage at the side of a street near Durham have been nursed back to health by the Blue Cross in Thirsk.

A member of the public took them to the Blue Cross centre after spotting them in the street.

The nervous rats, aged between four months and two years old, all had breathing problems and were put on a course of antibiotics for respiratory illness which they responded well to.

They were also afraid of leaving their cage and being picked up to start with but it wasn’t long before they grew used to the puppy pen converted into a rat’s heaven with and they soon came out of their shells.

Simon Goldsbrough, animal welfare assistant at Blue Cross in Thirsk said: “These poor creatures were dumped to fend for themselves.

"It was lucky they were discovered in time for us to help them.

"Despite their early shyness and a bit of fear they were quite happy with people being around and it wasn’t long before the urge to explore meant they were soon climbing over people and investigating all visitors to their temporary home.

"It was fascinating to see their personalities come out with some being cheeky and bold and others preferring a quiet nap.”

As soon as they were all well enough, they were put up for a new home and were swiftly taken on by Nicola Carey of Scarborough who already had five rats.

Nicola said: “We gave the seven rats time to quarantine and get used to their new environment before they were introduced to my five.

"We slowly got them to meet and now they’re all cuddling and playing together like they’ve known each other all their lives.

"It’s great to be able to provide them with a loving home after they were dumped and it is wonderful to see how happy they are all together.”