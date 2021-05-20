PLANS have been submitted to construct a new-build house and convert a listed building to an annex on a piece of Barnard Castle land.

The proposal could see the construction of a single detached family dwelling on the land on Newgate in Barnard Castle, as well as the restoration and conversion of a listed building and the demolition of dilapidated non-listed buildings.

The site was formerly used as a joiner’s workshop and undertaker’s business, more recently being used as general storage and the parking of cars.

The house could accommodate an open plan kitchen and dining and living area at the heart of the house, with a playroom, study, and a bedroom with ensuite and utility to the west side of the building.

A second living room and bedroom with an ensuite to the East side of the building. There could be three more bedrooms at the first-floor level, one with an ensuite and a family bathroom.

The land is home to a listed coach house which could be converted to use as an annex and a garden store to the main house.

According to the Design and Access Statement, the “proposed development has been designed to fit almost entirely within the footprint of the existing buildings on the site.

“This eliminates any concerns over the scale of the buildings.”

The statement continues to say: “There is adequate parking space for three cars and access to Wood Street through the archway will be reinstated for pedestrian use only by installation of a bollard.”

Dilapidated boundary walls could be taken down as part of the proposal and rebuilt with stone.