POLICE are appealing for information after a parachute canopy worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a field near Peterlee.
A Durham Police spokesperson said; "The parachute canopy was stolen from the Durham Lane area, near the Blue House Pub in Haswell Plough on Sunday, April 25 at 2.30pm.
"Officers are now keen to speak to the driver of a small grey hatchback which was in the area of the time of the incident.
"The green, black and white parachute canopy is worth around £2,000."
Anyone with information as to its whereabouts is asked to contact PC Stephenson on 101 quoting incident number CRI00330332.