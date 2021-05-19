A YOUNG woman was praised for bravely resisting a would-be rapist in her home and then coming forward with evidence to help ensure his conviction.

Steven Edwards, who was masked and carrying a chisel, committed what was described as, “a truly terrifying and violent attack”, on the woman in her bedroom, after sneaking in, on January 18.

She was able to fend him off as he tried to choke her, while demanding she performed oral sex on him.

Having run to the bathroom, she locked herself in until Edwards left, stealing her phone and money, before she went to her mother’s home in her dressing gown to report the ordeal.

Edwards was arrested 12 days later thanks to the diligence of a police officer in Durham, where he had broken into two student homes.

The 31-year-old, of Sixth Street, Horden, admitted attempted rape, three burglaries, one aggravated, plus fraud, relating to use of a student’s stolen bank card.

He was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Durham Crown Court, last Friday.

Judge Ray Singh praised the victim for her brave resistance, saying she was, “made of sterner stuff” than the defendant.

Detective Inspector Sharon Alderson, of Durham Police, said: “This was a truly terrifying and violent attack on a young woman, who bravely fought off her attacker and then raised the alarm.

“She then showed immense courage for a second time by coming forward with the evidence we needed to secure Edwards’ conviction.

“Steven Edwards was caught through a combination of old-fashioned police work and modern technology.

“Following a spate in burglaries of student properties, we organised extra patrols in Durham and a diligent officer, alerted by Edwards’ suspicious behaviour, was able to use one of our new hand-held digital devices to check the false identity he provided and make an arrest”.