AN MP has made a trip to schools in his constituency to hear how they are putting children’s health at the heart of recovery.

Go Well, a community interest company based in Chilton, welcomed County Durham MP, Paul Howell, last week.

The organisation showcased how schools in south Durham are putting the health and wellbeing of pupils at the heart of their coronavirus recovery plans.

Research released last week by the Schools Active Movement, which Go Well is part of, revealed a concerning picture.

Of the teachers surveyed in the area, 100 per cent reported a decrease in physical fitness amongst their pupils, 93 per cent a decline in general wellbeing and 79 per cent a reduction in fundamental movement skills.

During his visit, Mr Howell saw lunchtime activities at Byerley Park Primary School,

in Newton Aycliffe and enjoyed seeing youngsters take part in a colour run at Walworth School also in Newton Aycliffe.

He said: “Physical activity makes such a difference not only to our physical health but to our mental wellbeing too. I was pleased to have this opportunity to see how Go Well and our local schools are supporting children to develop healthy habits for life.”

The MP also talked to staff at Sedgefield Primary School and learned how the school is using physical activity to help improve the children’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Andrea Cox, head teacher at Sedgefield Primary School said: "PE, school sport and physical activity play a key role in our curriculum and beyond at Sedgefield Primary.

"There is so much the children gain from positive experiences in school, not only the development of healthy active lifestyles but also the development of personal skills, values and confidence.

"We have observed varying effects of the pandemic across different age groups in school and there has always been a place where physical activity has and will continue to help.”

Go Well supports schools to help their pupils develop healthy active futures.

The organisation is now calling for the Government to announce the continuation of the PE and sport premium funding for the next academic year to set children up for success.

Company managing director, Sarah Price, said: “We are dedicated to using the power of PE, school sport and physical activity to improve lives. We are very pleased Paul Howell MP has taken the time to visit us and our schools, and to understand the difficulties facing teachers as they help pupils who have missed out on so much over the past twelve months.

“The long-term health and wellbeing of children is at risk. We urgently need Government to announce the continuation of the PE and sport premium funding for the next academic year. This will enable schools to access the support and opportunities their staff and pupils need to inspire and build healthy active futures.”

For more information about the organisation visit their website at go-well.org online.