A COUNTY Durham pub is aiming to impress after being totally transformed following a massive refurbishment – with the addition of a brand new steakhouse.

The Belmont, now incorporating Stirks Italian Steakhouse, reopened this week after months of planning and three false starts caused by the Covid pandemic.

The Northern Echo had a first-look at the venue near Durham City and spoke to the familiar face behind what is one of the area's latest eateries to open.

Hoping to offer something for everyone, the pub has been transformed to include a bar, with ales from across the globe, and a restaurant promising food "made with care."

Achieving a cosmopolitan yet contemporary look, The Belmont has been completely transformed inside and out with some of its traditional features preserved.

With capacity to seat 100 in the bar, and 70 in its restaurant once social distancing measures are relaxed, the venue is also set to see a beer garden in coming weeks.

A total of 20 full and part-time jobs have also been created in the relaunch, with the pub spearheaded by manager, Alex Tunstall.

The brainchild of Sunderland-man John Stirk, who last month unveiled The Butcher's Deli on Saddler Street, more than £250,000 has been spent on the overhaul.

Mr Stirk, who owns the Broadway Pub Co, told The Echo he had been "extremely proud" to see his project come to fruition, while admitting it had been his "biggest" yet.

He made the comments as he revealed the venue had only managed to trade for around three months out of the fifteen he had owned the site.

Explaining that the pub had been due to relaunch on not one or two, but three occasions, Mr Stirk said the first coincided with the original national lockdown.

He said: "We'd originally planned to open on March 23 last year, but that was the night Boris shut the pubs down – we'd had the restaurant ready, the stock and the food.

"We'd only been in the pub for six or seven weeks and didn't even get the chance to do anything to it – the walls came crashing down."

Deciding to open for a brief period of time over the last summer period as a 'pop-up' steakhouse before closing for the major refurb, the now overhauled pub was again unable to reopen on two further occasions.

Mr Stirk said: "We did a pop-up restaurant in summer, it was a really successful project from July to September, up until we closed for the refurb.

"We had planned to reopen in October, but then we had the second national lockdown - we were then ready to open in December, but then Boris announced more restrictions."

But after unveiling the refurbished premises to the public on Monday, Mr Stirk said months of uncertainty had paid off as he described a sense of pride.

He said: "The reaction was amazing on Monday, really positive - all the comments were just amazing, all the social media comments were food.

"The food element of things was absolutely perfect, and I have to say we have got an amazing kitchen team."

"We created 20 jobs during the pandemic - it's been an interesting project, but the reaction of the customers on Monday said it all for me.

"To be able to open two independent businesses during the pandemic is a great thing and I'm really proud of it."

Vowing to consign the effects of lockdown restrictions to history, Mr Stirk remained confident that the delayed relaunch would prove a future success.

He added: "This is absolutely the road to recovery and we will recover, and we will do what we need to do then we will kick on."

