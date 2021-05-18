A COUNTY Durham gin bar famed for its aviation theme and a full-sized helicopter has explained why it did not open its doors this week.

Bosses at The Aviator Gin Bar in Newton Aycliffe put out a heartwarming post on their social media explaining their decision to remain closed until Thursday.

Explaining that they had thought "long and hard" about opening on the same day indoor hospitality was allowed to open, bosses said it would remain closed on Monday.

The venue on Northfield Way, which opened last year as an indoor bar, recently unveiled its beer garden to coincide with the reopening of outdoor hospitality last month.

At the time, owners Wayne Richardson and Colin Scott said they had created the idea as a means to continue trading through continued lockdown restrictions.

But saying that they wanted to give other businesses a chance following the easing of restrictions, they said the decision was "only fair" to other venues nearby.

In a statement to customers, they said: "We have thought long and hard about opening and we have decided that the best way forward is to open on Thursday 20th of May rather than today Monday for two main reasons.

"Firstly we feel that as we’ve been able to open our outside area while other local venues could not it’s only fair that we give other local venues the chance to attract custom in these difficult times, while we take the time to get the seating plans re arraign and upgrade our WIFI system."

The pair went on to say that they wanted to "reward" their staff for working during the pandemic with a well-earned break.

"Secondly, after a very busy weekend we also want to reward our staff for all their hard work and to give them a break before what we anticipate as being an indoor weekend to remember," they added.

It comes as the region saw punters return to pubs, restaurants, cafes and hotels on Monday following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The restrictions, which have been in place since January, were eased in line with the Government's roadmap out of the third lockdown.

Marking the completion of the third step of restrictions, Monday's relaxing of rules also saw indoor mixing allowed - with people now able to hug their loved ones.