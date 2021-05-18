THERE are plans to build a major new electricity link in the region to carry renewable energy from Scotland to England.

National Grid wants to bring power produced by offshore windfarms from East Lothian to County Durham, where it would be fed into the main electricity network.

The high voltage direct current (HVDC) link, named the Scotland to England Green Link 1 or SEGL1, would carry renewable energy under the North Sea, before coming on land just north of Seaham.

The link will then run underground for about 9km before connecting to a new converter station and substation at Hawthorn Pit.

Project leaders say the proposed link would play an important role in helping the UK meet its net zero ambitions as National Grid and the Government shift the UK’s energy supply away from historic, polluting forms of energy like coal and fossil fuels to greener forms of energy.

Neil Lyons, National Grid’s SEGL project director, said: “This area has a proud heritage helping to power Britain.

"With the development of SEGL1, the area will continue to play a crucial role in helping to provide power to the nation as part of the green energy revolution.”

The UK is already a world-leader in wind energy and has a target to become net zero in all greenhouse gases by 2050 for England and Wales and 2045 for Scotland.

To move away from traditional forms of fuel to heat homes, charge vehicles, and power business, there will be a greater need for green electricity and National Grid says it must increase the capability of the network between Scotland, with its many renewable energy sources, and the rest of the UK to achieve this.

The utilities company said it considered various factors including cost, benefit to the network, and how to minimise infrastructure and impact on people, places, and the environment before choosing the location.

Consultation on the project will take place in May and June and National Grid expects to seek planning permission in 2022. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2023 and complete in 2027.

An online exhibition, held on the project’s dedicated website, will run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, June 18 and asks for the public's feedback via an online form.

Live Q&A sessions will be held on the website on Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 27, Monday, June 7, Wednesday, June 9 and video meetings will be available with a National Grid team member. Information about these sessions, including instructions on how to register to attend, will be available on the project’s website after the consultation period has begun.

Mr Lyons said: “Consultation feedback is important to us and plays a significant part in influencing our plans.

"It helps us to understand what different stakeholders, community groups, landowners and organisations feel is most important and how we can improve our designs. We encourage everyone to get involved in our consultation process, it is the best way to share your views and let us know what you think about our proposals.”

For details on the project and consultation visit nationalgrid.com/segl1