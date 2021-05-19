RAIL enthusiasts can visit a County Durham museum for the first time this year.
Locomotion in Shildon, County Durham, is set to reopen today, as national Covid restrictions are eased.
Since tickets were released two weeks ago, 5,441 people have booked their free tickets to visit Locomotion.
The museum is part of the Science Museum Group which temporarily closed its five sites across the UK at the end of 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
As well as seeing the museums’ famous locomotives and carriages, visitors at Locomotion will be able to see a new photographic exhibition called Railway Heroes which celebrates the work of railway workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Visitors to Locomotion will also be able to see the original Locomotion No.1 which goes on display in the museum for the first time and see the museum’s newly restored historic buildings.
Ticket holders are being asked to observe social distancing, wear a face mask – unless exempt – and book online in advance.
Numbers will be limited to timed slots to help keep people safe and entry will remain free of charge.
Locomotion will open 10.30am 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.
During school holidays, the museum will open seven days a week.
To book tickets visit locomotion.org.uk/visit