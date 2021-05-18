PLANS to build a food outlet at a Seaham business park to cater for its growing number of workers have been submitted to Durham County Council.

Earlier in May, the local authority received an application for a parcel of land within Spectrum Business Park in the Dawdon ward.

This sought outline planning permission to build a food retail unit with associated car parking and external seating.

The application included details of access, layout and scale for the site, which is described as a ‘former bus turning circle and grassed area.’

The turning circle was used when the main estate road only had the one route in and out of the business park but - with the main road now extended and all vehicles able to access the business park from roundabouts at either end - it is said to be unused.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the proposed food retail unit would “serve and support the employment uses” at the business park.

It added that such facilities are required to help “further enhance [the business park’s] ongoing success.”

The proposal has won the support of Business Durham, the council's business support arm.

Peter Rippingale, team mamanger of inward investment and opportunities, said: "The addition of a dedicated retail and food unit at Spectrum Business Park will be a very useful addition to the amenity for the employees of existing companies (employee numbers have massively increased over recent years) and add to its attractiveness for new occupants of the business park; it will be a much needed improvement and one that Business Durham welcomes."

If approved, the 106 sqm single-storey unit would offer 13 parking spaces, including one accessible bay.

The design and access statement adds that the development would have close links to both the business park and public transport.

”There are currently no restrictions to parking on the main road,” the design and access statement reads.

“However we envisage the majority of people visiting the food/retail unit will be from the large existing office buildings on the business park and we anticipate a large number of customers will just walk to the food/ retail unit from these existing buildings.”

A ‘sequential assessment’ submitted with the planning application also confirmed that alternative town centre sites for the food retail unit had been considered.

It said that the proposed development had been “designed as a means to provide additional facilities to support the business park which would not compromise the main function of the business park nor would act as a retail destination in its own right.”

The document added that the unit could create between four and six jobs, plus extra job opportunities through supplying/servicing activities.

A final decision on the planning application is expected by early July 2021.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit Durham County Council’s planning portal and search reference: DM/21/01701/OUT