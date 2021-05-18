OUTDOOR markets return to Bishop Auckland at the end of this month - including a popular night-time street food event which has not been held for more than a year.

The town's Market Place will host a Food Producers’ and Crafters’ Market on Thursday, May 27, and the popular Full Moon Street Food Market will be on the evening of Friday, May 28.

Organisers are keen to not only see regular and new customers turn up but also traders, and want to hear from anyone interested in holding a stall.

Colin Wilkes, of Durham Markets Company, which operates the two markets, said: “The pandemic has restricted our operations, and whilst the Food Producers’ and Crafters’ Markets returned for some months in 2020, it is well over a year since our last evening street food market.

"The easing of restrictions enables us to start again, and we’re hoping that people will be keen to come out and support the local independent business participating in both markets.

“It’s quite possible that, in response to the pandemic and lockdowns, some people will have decided to launch their own small business in the last year.

"We’d love to be introducing new local traders at these markets, so would keen to hear from anyone who’d be interested in trading at these markets.”

The Food Producers’ and Crafters’ Market will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, May 27 and will feature a range of food and drink stalls, homewares, skincare, jewellery, arts and crafts and more.

The Full Moon Street Food Market is open from 4pm to 9pm on Friday, May 28.

This evening market features a variety of street food vendors, and there will be live music performances during the evening.

Food stalls will be more spread out than usual to enable visitors to move around and enjoy the outdoor markets safely.

Anyone interested in trading at either of these markets should visit durhammarkets.co.uk and follow the ‘Become A Trader’ tab.