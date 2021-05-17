THREE youths were placed on "acceptable behaviour contracts" after a firefighter was struck by a brick in a County Durham village.

A dispersal order was put in place following several incidents at the derelict racecourse in Wheatley Hill last week, resulting in the police issuing notices to ten youths over the weekend.

Tree youths were taken home, and five more were collected by parents.

Five one-to-one meetings were conducted with parents of children identified as being involved in an incident in which a firefighter was hit by a brick on Thursday.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "These meetings were supported by the Durham County Council ASB Intervention Team, and three of the youths will now be placed on Acceptable Behaviour Contracts.

"All of those individuals dealt with over the course of the week, or identified as being involved in the incidents, have had their details passed to the intervention teams."

A quadbike and a car were seized, and two Traffic 183 notices were issued, meaning that any further offences will result in those vehicles being seized as well.

On Saturday two 17-year-olds were stopped after purchasing alcohol from a shop using the driving license of an older woman as ID.

The alcohol was seized, and action will be taken against the store.

Inspector Emma Kay, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “As previously stated, the behaviour on display last week will not be tolerated, and with the help of partner agencies we have taken firm action against those attempting to continue it this weekend.

“We have had serious and frank conversations with the parents of offenders, who must take responsibility for where their children are and what they are doing.

“I hope that the positive results we’ve seen this weekend will go some way to reassuring the community that we are keeping a close watch on anti-social behaviour, and will continue to take robust action where necessary, working alongside our colleagues in the fire service and local authority to address these issues.”