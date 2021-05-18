A PENSIONER attacked in a pub toilet has spoken of his relief at a three-year wait for justice is at an end after his assailant was jailed.

Ronald Jackson, now 72, was the victim of a vicious attack in the gents at his village local, The Fox and Hounds, in Kirk Merrington, near Spennymoor, on April 14, 2018.

The then 69-year-old was knocked to the floor with the swing of a door and then stamped on several times by neighbour Philip Robinson.

He came staggering from the toilets, covered in blood, suffering a fractured cheek, multiple other facial fractures, a broken jaw and a split lip, which requiring stitches.

Robinson, 63, of Jowsey Place, Kirk Merrington, denied wounding with intent and stood trial in March.

He claimed during the hearing that he found Mr Jackson on the floor where he had already sustained the injuries.

But after a four-day hearing, he was found guilty by the jury.

On his return to court, earlier this month, Robinson was given a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Recorder Carl Gumsley said as there appears to have been no further trouble in the intervening period, he did not believe a restraining order was necessary, but restrictions on contact should be considered among the terms of Robinson’s licence conditions, on his release, midway through his sentence.

Commenting on the case, Mr Jackson said in a case where the judge said there was ‘strong evidence' against him, the jury found his attacker guilty on unanimous verdicts.

“It has taken over three years to bring the offender to justice, through Mr Robinson denying it at court, causing delays, requiring a court trial, in March."

Mr Jackson, a former construction worker, said the length of time it has taken to get justice has caused him and his family, “a lot of stress and anxiety”.

“I never thought at this age I would have to go through such a traumatic event.

“I have lived in Kirk Merrington for over thirty years in a great community and I have never had any incidents like this before.”

Mr Jackson, described as, “a hard-working quiet man”, added he is pleased he and his family, “can now finally move on from this event.”