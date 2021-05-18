THE family of a beloved teacher have shared the details of his funeral encouraging all who knew him to come along and pay their respects.
Darren Blyth's funeral will take place later this week on Friday, May 21, at 2pm at Blue House Woodland Burials, Hart Village.
Mr Blyth disappeared on Wednesday, April 15, prompting an extensive search.
He told his family he was travelling to Hawthorn Dene, not far from his home in Trimdon Station, County Durham, to take photographs.
Sadly, he never returned and after desperate appeals by family, emergency services and the community his body was recovered.
Heartfelt tributes have been paid following his death by friends, family and colleagues from Stokesley School where he worked as a science teacher.
In a statement on social media his eldest daughter Katy said: "This is an outdoor funeral and there are no restrictions on numbers, so please come and say goodbye with us if you’d like to.
"Please share this as much as possible to get the funeral details to everyone who knew him."