THESE are the areas in County Durham and Darlington that have reported new Covid-19 cases in the past week - as the majority of the areas record little or no new cases.

Fourteen postcodes across both council areas have reported new infections, according to latest data from Public Health England.

Postcodes in Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor, and Albert Hill in Darlington, are among those where new cases have been confirmed in the seven days to May 11.

The data, which is compared with the previous week - the seven days to May 4, shows that cases across County Durham and Darlington have generally dropped.

It shows the areas where there have been more than three confirmed cases - areas with fewer than three cases are not published to protect identity of individuals.

Figures available last night showed cases declined as 82 new cases were recorded in the past week in County Durham - a reduction of 38 from the week before.

Meanwhile in Darlington, cases were slightly up over the same time period with 32 new cases - an increase by four over the same time period.

It comes as more lockdown restrictions were eased today with indoor hospitality reopening and people allowed to hug and mix with others indoors.

But to give you an idea of how the virus is impacting your community, we've looked at the latest available figures on an almost street-level.

Here are the areas which have reported new Covid-19 cases in the past week

Figures from seven days to May 11, compared with seven days to May 4

County Durham

Ouston & Beamish - 3 new cases (up 1)

Burnopfield - 4 new cases (same)

Sherburn & West Rainton - 5 new cases (up 3)

Gilesgate & Old Durham - 3 new cases (same)

Blackhall - 5 new cases (up 3)

Spennymoor East & Ferryhill West - 4 new cases (same)

Shildon - 6 new cases (down 10)

Newton Aycliffe South - 6 new cases (up 4)

Crook North & Tow Law - 3 new cases (same)

Crook South - 4 new cases (up 2)

Saint Helen Auckland & West Auckland - 4 new cases (down 4)

Bishop Auckland South - 3 new cases (same)

Darlington

Haughton - 3 new cases (up 1)

Albert Hill - 5 new cases (up 2)

In order to protect the identity of those with Covid, Public Health England does not disclose areas where there have been two or fewer Covid cases.

What the local authorities have said

Ahead of today's easing of lockdown restrictions, a joint-statement from the directors of public health in the seven council areas in the north of the region was released.

Representing County Durham, Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Northumberland, they said Covid remained a threat.

Urging people to act cautiously ahead of today, they said: "We cannot afford to forget that Covid is still a threat, and our communities are still at risk.

"There has been extraordinary progress of the vaccination programme and we remain eternally grateful to all of those who continue to make its rollout such a success and to everyone who takes up their vaccinations.

"While younger people who are yet to be vaccinated are less susceptible to serious illness from the virus, they are not without risk. Similarly, some older people and some who work closely with vulnerable individuals remain unvaccinated, and many more are still awaiting a second dose.

"The measures we have been taking throughout the course of the pandemic - Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air - remain of enormous importance, as does making changes to our lives such as regular testing to help identify those of us who have Covid without knowing it. This will become even more important as we get out and about more and begin to mix in larger numbers such as at organised events.

"Wearing face coverings in shops, on public transport, or when moving around indoor hospitality settings, will help keep you, staff and other customers safe, while opening windows when welcoming friends indoors and maintaining social distance also lessens the risk."