MOVING to a new place can be a very daunting experience, but when you’re coming to a great place like Durham it makes things a little easier.

Durham City is diverse in its range of opportunities, including cafes, shops and its own Market Hall by day, and a wide range of bars, restaurants and clubs during evening hours.

There are also historic sights and monuments to visit and lots to see out of the City and in the surrounding countryside or coast.

When I first came to Durham, a year ago, I definitely didn’t make the most of the surrounding area. It was only when my parents came to visit that I realised how often I walked the same route and visited the same places.

If I could change one thing about my first year, especially in the wake of Covid-19 this year, I would have ventured further, visited more places and done a lot more exploring of my surroundings.

Café culture

There are a number of cafes in Durham that allow you to go and study whilst you eat and drink. Vennels is particularly good for this (their scones are to die for!) and they offer a 10 per cent student discount. Or more for aesthetic trips, try Flat White or Cafedral, both near the Cathedral – though you may spend more time taking pictures than actually studying.

Local markets

Durham hosts an Outdoor Market every Saturday which is great fun to look around.

Plus there’s the Market Hall, which is open Monday to Saturday and has a number of small businesses. My personal highlight is a Turkish lighting homeware stall called How Bazaar – most of my housemates have now bought beautiful lamps from there. Plus there’s a Christmas Market which really gets you into the festive spirit.

History and heritage

There’s plenty of history to enjoy around Durham, most famously the Cathedral.

My top viewing spots are Wharton Park, Observatory Hill and Prebends Bridge.

For Harry Potter fans, the Cathedral was featured as part of Hogwarts, so you have the claim to fame that you matriculate and graduate in Hogwarts!

Beyond the City

Finally: getting outside of Durham and enjoying the surrounding areas. I’ve done a lot more of this this year, mostly through taking up running, but there are walkable routes too.

My favourite place to run is Finchale Priory, an old abbey ruins. It’s great to look around and have a picnic.

There are also some alpacas that live very close to the College of St Hild and St Bede along the River Wear; and Old Durham Gardens, which I can’t wait to explore more in the summer months. My grandma is really looking forward to a trip there!

Public transport can take you into Newcastle, to the beach and even Edinburgh is fairly close by train for a day trip. I hope to visit for the Christmas Market this year!

I hope that I’ve illuminated a little more about the location that Durham University sits in and the great opportunities on offer.

This is just a selection of personal highlights.

I recommend going for a wander or a train journey and finding new spots of your own to enjoy, as well as these classics.

If you’re interested in studying at Durham University visit durham.ac.uk