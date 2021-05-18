A SADISTIC rapist who punched and bit his victim in a drunken and drug-fuelled attack died in hospital after refusing help.

Wayne Mansfield, described by police as “manipulative and controlling” was jailed in 2013 for 15 years.

Durham Crown Court heard that Mansfield fractured a woman’s eye socket with a number of punches to the head, as well as biting her legs and repeatedly pulling her hair.

In a second incident, on the eve of her birthday, he repeatedly slapped her about the face before landing two forceful blows to her head, causing bleeding to the brain, which the court heard was potentially life threatening.

While she was still suffering “great pain” from the injuries, Mansfield raped her.

He was convicted of rape, unlawful wounding, assault causing actual bodily harm and attempting to pervert the course of justice in 2013.

His crimes came to light during brave testimony by the victim.

Mansfield had tried to coerce her into withdrawing her allegations while he was in custody awaiting trial.

Police checked with prison authorities and it emerged he had made “manipulative” phone calls from prison.

In June 2014, the sex offender of Stanley, County Durham, was transferred to HMP Frankland.

Frankland in Brasside holds some of the UK's most dangerous inmates including child killer Ian Huntley.

Whilst only six years into his sentence Mansfield caught pneumonia and died in hospital.

A report published by The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman found he refused help and treatment.

His health deteriorated after undergoing surgery to remove his pancreas following a cancer diagnosis.

The report states: “In June 2019, Mr Mansfield’s health deteriorated. He was underweight, was frail had diabetes and poor mobility, but refused healthcare admission, treatment and medication, despite regular input from a specialist diabetes nurse.”

On September 26, the 44-year-old went to hospital because he had seriously abnormal blood test results and his health had deteriorated further.

Before he went to hospital, prison staff completed an escort risk assessment.

Hospital staff treated him for malnutrition and on October 4, he returned to Frankland.

Mansfield went to the healthcare inpatient unit, where he continued to refuse treatment for his diabetes.

It was reported at 8.30am on November 5, a healthcare assistant (HCA) found Mansfield unresponsive.

Healthcare staff treated him for low blood sugar levels and at 9.09am, paramedics arrived at Frankland and Mansfield went to hospital, unrestrained.

On November 7, he died in hospital.

A hospital doctor established that the sex offender died from community-acquired pneumonia.

They said that the removal of his pancreas after pancreatic cancer and frailty contributed to but did not cause his death.