A MAN who crammed a full wheelie bin and other waste into the back of a family car before dumping it beside a road has been ordered to pay more than £350 for flytipping.

CCTV footage showed Nicolas Benjamin Robson, of Farncombe Terrace, Evenwood, removing small blankets, black bags and the wheelie bin from the back of a vehicle and leaving it on the roadside in the Brusselton Lane area of Shildon.

The waste was discovered by a neighbourhood warden from Durham County Council in May 2020.

After checking the CCTV footage from the location, the warden was able to identify the vehicle’s registration number and carry out checks identifying the registered keeper.

Although the car was registered to Robson’s father, the 45-year-old admitted that he was responsible for flytipping and initially agreed to paying a fixed penalty notice (FPN).

This was issued in July 2020 but, despite being sent a reminder letter in October, was not paid.

Robson was then interviewed under caution in December 2020, when he said he was unable to pay the fixed penalty notice because he was unemployed.

At Peterlee Magistrates Court, Robson pleaded guilty to flytipping.

Magistrates fined him £180 and ordered him to pay £150 towards costs and a £34 victim surcharge, a total of £364.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “We hope this prosecution highlights how seriously we take flytipping.

"We understand that it remains an area of concern for our communities and we will continue to take action against anyone who dumps their waste illegally.

“There really is no excuse for this behaviour.

"Your waste is your responsibility and there are many ways to dispose of it correctly. Unwanted items can be taken to one of our Household Waste Recycling Centres or residents can book a bulky waste collection.

“While we are grateful to most people disposing of their waste responsibly across County Durham, we will continue working with our partners to target anyone who chooses to blight our landscape by flytipping.”

To find out more about flytipping and how to report it visit durham.gov.uk/flytipping