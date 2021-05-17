A MAN has been arrested following a drugs raid at a property in County Durham.
Durham police executed a magistrate’s search warrant at an address in Fencehouses, near Chester-le-Street, on Sunday afternoon in a bid to disrupt the supply of controlled drugs.
Entry was forced to an address in Fencehouses and a number of items have been seized from within the property.
The action, by officers from neighbourhood policing teams, was based on intelligence provided by the local community.
A man was arrested and Durham police said the investigation is ongoing.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "Being able to take this kind of action is made possible thanks to the support and information from our local community.
"We will continue to work together to tackle issues in and around Chester-le-Street.
"You can contact us on 101, using the Live Chat on our website, or contacting us anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800-555111."