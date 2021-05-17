GUESTS at a hotel near one of the region's most popular beauty spots will see it has been given a complete makeover.
High Force Hotel, in Teesdale, County Durham, completed the final phase of its extensive refurbishment in time for reopening today, as the next stage of lockdown easing comes into effect.
The bar and communal areas have been given a new look, bringing the interiors in line with the restoration of the Garden Room restaurant and function room, which was unveiled last year.
Vintage tiles, which were reclaimed from the former Fish Yard at Raby Castle, have been used in the refurbishment and are on display behind the bar at High Force.
The bar refurbishment is the latest area to be completed, following the redecoration of the original bedrooms and the creation of additional rooms taking it up to 11 en-suite bedrooms.
Hotel manager Andrew Lindsay said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests back to the hotel and restaurant to see the transformation and to enjoy our hospitality, beautiful surroundings and newly refurbished spaces.
“Bookings for weddings and other special occasions have continued throughout lockdown, and we are looking forward to helping people celebrate this year at this beautiful venue.”