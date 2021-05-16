A COUNTY Durham hotel has completed the final phase of an extensive refurbishment in time for its reopening tomorrow.

The reopening of High Force Hotel, in upper Teesdale, is in line with Step Three of the road map to reopening following lockdown.

The hotel, which is owned by Raby Estates, revealed a new look restaurant and function room last year.

The final phase of the refurbishment includes a new look bar and communal areas.

It features vintage tiles which were reclaimed from Raby Castle.

The tiles, which were originally part of the former fish yard at the castle, are on display behind the bar.

The fish yard, which was close to the kitchens of the castle and part of a range of working spaces which included larders and cook’s pantry, was demolished in 1975/76 after becoming unsafe but the tiles were kept for future use.

The bar refurbishment is the latest area to be completed, following the redecoration of the original bedrooms and saw the creation of additional rooms.

The hotel now has 11 individually designed en-suite bedrooms, offering guest accommodation.

Hotel Manager Andrew Lindsay said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests back to the hotel and restaurant to see the transformation and to enjoy our hospitality, beautiful surroundings and newly refurbished spaces.

“Bookings for weddings and other special occasions have continued throughout lockdown, and we are looking forward to helping people celebrate this year at this beautiful venue.”

Raby Castle is also due to reopen on Wednesday, when it will be allowing visitors to see parts of the historic venue for the first time.

The Butler’s Pantry was the personal office space of Raby Castle’s butler and has been recreated in the original setting ready for the reopening of the castle on Wednesday.

The room includes the original knife cleaning machine, the bell system by which members of the family or their guests could summon the servants and the original butler’s desk, used by a generation of men who kept the castle working like a well-oiled machine.

Visitors can also see some of the original Octagon Room furniture, which has been returned to display after being rested for a number of years.