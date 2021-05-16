A CITY centre vigil was staged by pro-Palestinian sympathisers in support of the people of the besieged Gaza strip.
More than 100 people gathered in the Market Place, Durham, where they staged a silent vigil, “to bear witness to the suffering of the people of Palestine.”
The event was organised at short notice by Country Durham Palestine Solidarity Campaign to express, “sympathy, solidarity and support”, for what it described as, “defenceless people”.
Event organisers said this is just a continuation of suffering following past Isreali/Palestinian conflicts of 2008, 2012 and 2014.
The peaceful gathering featured diverse groups in the city, including local sixth-form students, university undergraduates, including a number of overseas students , as well as Durham people who said they were angry at the lack of intervention by UK and other western governments to ease tension is the “volatile region.”
