POLICE are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager who is believed to have headed to the North-East from the West Midlands earlier this month.
Izrael O’Connor Ward is said to have left his home in the Wednesbury area of Birmingham, on Friday May 7.
It is believed that the 16-year-old travelled to the Sunderland area the following day and remains in the Northumbria Police patch.
Detective Inspector Ed Hollingsworth, of the Northumbria force, said: “Inquiries to locate Izrael are ongoing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“This is a 16-year-old boy who has not been seen in over a week and it’s imperative that he is found safe soon.”
Anyone who has seen Izrael, or may have information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, immediately, on 101, quoting reference number 306 110521.
Members of the public can also visit Northumbria Police’s website and fill out the ‘Tell Us Something’ function, also quoting the above log number, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on (0800) 555111.