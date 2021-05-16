A SECOND World War veteran who survived the horrors of the Burma Death Railway is taking on a new battle, aged a sprightly 101.

Former Lance Bombardier Len Gibson, who endured forced labour and malnutrition, overcoming untold hardship to become a musician, inspired among others, musician Dave Stewart.

Now, following in the footsteps of another centenarian, Captain Sir Tom Moore, the former prisoner of war, from Sunderland, has volunteered to work with cancer charity Daft as a Brush.

He is helping to spread the Cumbrian and Newcastle-based organisation, providing free hospital transport, across the UK.

It aims to operate in Aberdeen, Londonderry, Cardiff and London by 2022 and Mr Gibson is appealing for volunteers and fundraisers in those areas to step forward.

Copies of a book he has written about his extraordinary life, A Wearside Lad, which Daft as a Brush has updated and reprinted, will also be sold to raise funds to support the new centres.

The great-grandfather said: “You’re never too old to help someone if you can.

“Daft as a Brush isn’t so daft, it’s a lifeline for cancer patients, and I want to help them open their services all over the country.

“When you know the hardship and sacrifice others have made you want to be able to spread joy and happiness.

“Cancer is stressful enough without having to worry about how you are going to travel, so we can all help Daft as a Brush win this battle for patients everywhere.”

The teenage serviceman lost his beloved banjo in a Japanese bombardment of the ship, carrying him and fellow members of the 125 Anti-Tank Regiment to the Far East, in 1942.

But having been captured by the Japanese and, while working on the infamous ‘Death Railway’ in Burma until liberation in 1945, he built his own instrument, entertaining fellow prisoners each night round a camp fire.

Back home post-war, while working as a teacher, he recreated the scene in his back garden, joined by neighbours, including a young Dave Stewart, who went on to co-found The Eurythmics.

The British Empire Medal-holder will be honoured with a Spitfire flypast, featuring the Red Devils, at Herrington Country Park, on Wednesday, when a Daft as a Brush ambulance will be re-named after the veteran.