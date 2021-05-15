POLICE are trying to trace the lawful owner of work-related equipment seized from a suspect in Darlington.
Darlington CID officers put out the appeal in the hope of reuniting the owner with a DeWalt cordless drill and radio.
The property was recovered from a male who was seen to hide it on his person on Cleveland Avenue, Darlington.
Residents and anyone conducting trade work within the Cleveland Road area are urged to check their vans and outbuildings, in case they are unaware the items are missing.
Should anyone recognise the distinctive DeWalt, yellow-coloured items, they are asked to contact Darlington CID, quoting incident reference DHM-14052021-0169.