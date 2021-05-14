POLICE are appealing for information after a man was pushed to the ground while walking in a County Durham town.
The incident is reported to have happened in Crook, between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday.
A man was walking from Hope Street to Addison Street, and as the man crossed over Gladstone Street towards Grey Street he was pushed to the ground, a spokesperson for Crook Police said.
The incident resulted in the victim suffering minor injuries.
The suspect is reported to have made off from the scene.
Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting reference no. CRI00333264.