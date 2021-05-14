A DISPERSAL order is in place after three nights of disruption in a County Durham village which has seen one teenager arrested after a firefighter was hit by a brick.

Durham Police has put the dispersal order in place in Wheatley Hill.

There has been three consecutive nights of reports of antisocial behaviour at the disused greyhound track.

Police and fire services were called in response to reports of a group of around twenty young people causing damage to derelict buildings and setting refuse alight.

Last night, a 16-year-old was boy was arrested after a firefighter was struck by a brick.

Today a dispersal order has been issued for the weekend, granting officers the power to arrest any individual who does not leave the area when directed.

Inspector Emma Kay, of Peterlee neighbourhood police team, said: “We will not tolerate the sort of behaviour we have seen this week.

“This dispersal order gives us the power to take firm action against any individual involved, and we will not hesitate to make arrests where necessary.

“Work to identify those who have caused disturbances earlier in the week is already ongoing, and anyone identified as being involved will be dealt with robustly.

“I would encourage parents to seriously consider where their children are this weekend and what it is they are doing.”

Chris Williams, division manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is unacceptable that this behaviour has culminated in one of Firefighters being injured.

“Along with all of our partner agencies, we are committed to reducing anti-social behaviour and incidents of deliberate fires, and we will not tolerate being attacked as we carry out our duties to keep our communities safe.”

The dispersal order will be in place until 5pm on Sunday, May 16.

Further to arrest, failure to comply with the order can lead to a fine of up to £2,500 or up to three months in prison.